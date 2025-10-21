The National Independence Church Service was held earlier this morning at the Faith Temple Church in New Montrose under the theme “Celebrating Our Identity – Inspiring Our Future.”

Delivering the sermon at this morning’s service, Pastor Al Blake of the Association of Evangelical Churches noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a divinely guided purpose, shaped by a history of struggle, resilience, and recovery.

He pointed to the strength of the nation through challenges such as the Covid 19 pandemic and Hurricane Beryl, urging Vincentians to embrace their identity as a people of value and endurance.

