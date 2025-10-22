Cabinet Members Tour Modern Kingstown Port

With the highly anticipated opening of the Kingstown Modern Port slated for this Saturday, Members of Cabinet had an opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility on Monday.

And, speaking to the API, Minister of Urban Development and Seaport, Benarva Browne said she is elated about the new facility, which is being hailed as a transformative infrastructure project for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Browne said the new port will utilize a wide array of advanced technology to make its operations more efficient and safer.

Minister of Urban Development and Seaport, Benarva Browne

Saturday’s official opening ceremony will begin at 5pm and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related