Prime Ministers of Dominica and St Lucia on one day visit to SVG

Prime Ministers Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Phillip J. Pierre of St. Lucia will make a one-day state visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

While here, the Heads of State will visit two major projects, the Acute Care Hospital Project at Arnos Vale, the Modern Port in Kingstown, as well as meet with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Members of Cabinet.

Following those visits, there will be a press conference at the Conference Room of the Modern Port Facility.

