World Pediatrics to prepares to host three Medical Missions during March

The month of March will be a hectic period for World Pediatrics, which will be hosting three Medical Missions to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

World Pediatrics Program Coordinator for the Caribbean, Leorol Gibson told NBC News the first will be a Pulmonology Mission, scheduled to run from March 15th to the 17th for children with breathing difficulties.

The Pulmonology Mission will be followed by the Physical Therapy Mission from March 22nd to the 25th and a Cardiology Mission from March 25th to the 28th.

