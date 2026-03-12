Minister Shallow identifies Marina Development as a viable path to ecomomic growth

Marina Development has been identified as a viable path for economic growth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The issue was raised by Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development, and Civil Aviation Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, as he spoke at a media briefing held this week to provide an update on the 2026 Sailing Week.

Minister Shallow explained that increased marina capacity will attract more yachts, entertainment, and service businesses, creating a ripple effect across tourism and local commerce.

The Tourism Minister expressed confidence that in the next few years, the Ottley Hall Marina and other key projects will see major progress, positioning SVG as a premier sailing destination.

