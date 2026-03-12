Assistant Commissioner of Police calls for collaborative approach to tackle Violence in Schools

Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for crime, Trevor Bailey says a collaborative approach is required to address the problem of violence in Schools.

Delivering remarks at a National Consultation on School Violence held here this week, ACP Bailey noted that criminal activity cannot be addressed in isolation.

He emphasized the importance of distinguishing between ordinary indiscipline and serious acts of violence, warning that failure to act decisively could lead to heavier consequences.

ACP Bailey said the Police will work cohesively with all stakeholders to safeguard the nation’s schools.

