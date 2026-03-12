An appeal is again being made for residents in communities across the country to implement effective methods of water storage, to avoid the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

Inspector in the Integrated Vector Control Unit in the Ministry of Health, Deighton Anderson, said uncovered containers, like drums or tires, can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which spread deadly illnesses such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, API, Mr. Anderson urged residents to cover all water containers, change stored water regularly, and seek guidance on safe water practices to prevent outbreaks.

He said the unit is closely monitoring homes, and checking septic tanks and all outdoor water storage.

