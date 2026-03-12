OECS Commission hosts Regional Workshop to develop Cybersecurity Policy Framework

The OECS Commission this week hosted a three-day workshop here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, focused on developing a Cybersecurity Policy Framework for the OECS region.

Addressing the event, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didicus Jules, described the Workshop on Regional and National Cybersecurity Policies, Strategy and Action Plan as a critical milestone for the Caribbean.

Dr. Jules emphasized the importance of the consultation, which brought together government leaders, ICT regulators, law enforcement officials, private sector representatives, and regional organizations.

He said in an era defined by digital transformation, cyber security is no longer a specialized technical issue, confined to technical departments, but a core matter of National Security, economic stability and democratic integrity.

Dr. Jules said protection of the region’s digital space must be approached as a matter of collective regional responsibility.

