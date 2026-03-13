World Pediatrics advising parents to contact local office regarding upcoming Medical Missions

World Pediatrics is advising Parents and Guardians of children who have referral letters for their free medical assistance programmes to contact its local Office, ahead of the various medical missions.

This appeal was made by World Pediatrics Program Co-ordinator for the Caribbean, Leorol Gibson during an interview with NBC News

Miss Gibson said World Pediatrics is preparing to host a Pulmonology Medical Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from March 15th to the 17th, followed by two other medical missions.

Miss Gibson explained that officials are seeking to ensure that every patient who is referred to World Pediatrics gets the attention they require by following the correct procedure.

The Pulmonology Mission will be followed by the Physical Therapy Mission from March 22nd to the 25th and a Cardiology Mission from March 25th to the 28th.

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