Invest SVG to host three day export readiness workshop for local businesses

Exporters and producers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are set to benefit from a three-day training workshop hosted by Invest SVG, the official investment agency of the Government, in collaboration with the Caribbean Export Development Agency.

The sessions will run from March 17th to 19th.

Speaking with NBC News, Communications Officer at Invest SVG, Alejandro Teso-rero, explained that the training, called the PRONET Business Strategy, is designed to strengthen small and medium enterprises across the country.

Mr. Teso-rero emphasized that the objective of tomorrow’s workshop is to help businesses enhance their competitiveness and become fully export ready.

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