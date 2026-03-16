Prime Minister Friday commends organizers of National Heroes Day Festivities

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Godwin Friday has commended organisations across the country for hosting activities to celebrate National Heroes Day, which was observed last Saturday March 14th

The Prime Minister was addressing the gathering at the Greiggs Heroes Day Festival, noting that the country is stronger and more can be achieved, when everyone works together.

Dr. Friday encouraged Vincentians to share the heritage, history and culture of the country with the rest of the world.

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