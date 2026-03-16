SVG to host events for 2026 Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival

The history and culture of the Garifuna will be showcased later this year, with the staging of the 2026 Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival, featuring screenings and cultural events scheduled in multiple locations including Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking with NBC News, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation David “Darkie” Williams, says the foundation will again be partnering with Akley Olton, a Vincentian filmmaker, recognized regionally and internationally for his work in Caribbean cinema and cultural storytelling.

Traditionally, the Garifuna Film Festival is held during second half of the year (around November), with events in California, SVG, and other partner locations.

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