SVG hosting Regional Consultation on sustainable fisheries and community development

Fisherfolk leader from Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua/Barbuda and St. Lucia gathered here in St. Vincent and that Grenadines last week for a regional consultation on governance and community development.

According to the Agency for Public Information, the engagement stressed the importance of fisherfolk voices in shaping policy, with discussions centered on climate resilience, sustainable resource management, and market access.

The delegation toured the Kingstown Fish Market on March 10, as well as other markets in Barrouallie, Calliaqua and Owia communities, to observe local operations.

Mitchel Lay co-ordinator of the Antigua fisher folk organization give an overview of the visit, while outlining its objective.

The visit also reflected SVG’s growing role as a hub for regional cooperation, particularly in areas tied to the blue economy.

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