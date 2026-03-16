Ministry of Transport , Infrastructure and Physical planning to launch it’s IMIS Platform

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning is preparing to launch its Inspectorate Management Information System (IMIS) platform later this month.

Chief Electrical Inspector, Hetlyn Francis told the Agency for Public Information (API), that the new platform will modernize the way electrical inspections are managed across the country.

The IMIS will allow contractors, electricians, and members of the public to submit and track inspection requests online, streamline scheduling, and improve compliance monitoring.

Mrs. Francis said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public service delivery.

The launch of the IMIS is part of a broader national push to integrate technology into infrastructure planning and regulatory oversight, ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains on track with global trends in digital governance.

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