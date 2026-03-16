Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has issued a clarion call to Vincentians from all walks of life to embrace the responsibility of becoming better citizens.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to draw inspiration from the indomitable spirit of the Garifuna ancestors, whose resilience and courage should serve as a guiding light for the challenges ahead.

Dr. Friday made the call during his address at the Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony, held on Saturday at the Obelisk at Dorsetshire Hill, in honour of this country’s National Hero, Joseph Chatoyer.

He noted that there are many obstacles confronting the country, but emphasized the importance of cultivating a strong sense of community spirit.

He reminded Vincentians that the strength of the nation lies not only in its history but in the commitment of its people to live with integrity, compassion, and determination.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, speaking at the Annual National Heroes Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony, held to honour this country’s National Hero, Chief Paramount Joseph Chatoyer.

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