A Small-Craft and High Surf Advisory remains in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters until Noon on Wednesday 18th March.

The Meteorological Service says a Small-Craft Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 23 to 29 mph and/or sea swells of 8 to 10 feet are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

The Met Service says large waves and dangerous rip-currents are creating unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines. It says these conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide.

Therefore, only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

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