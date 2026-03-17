First volume of comprehensive history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines set to launch this Friday

The first volume of a publication which provides a comprehensive history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be launched here this Friday March 20th.

The publication is the work of four Historians, who were commissioned in 2022 to work on the book.

The four are: Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr. Gary Michael Dennie, Dr. Arnold Thomas and Dr. Cleve Scott.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk Programme this morning, Historian Dr. Adrian Fraser gave an overview of the publication.

The publication, which is titled: St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A General History to the Year 2025: Volume One, will be launched this Friday March 20th at the UWI Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 6pm

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