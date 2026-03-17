Remembrance service for Milton Cato and Phyllis Punnett to take place in Calliaqua today

A Remembrance Service for Milton Cato and Phyllis Punnett will be held here this afternoon, as activities continue to observe National Heroes and Heritage Month.

Robert Milton Cato was the first Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while Phyllis Punnett was a musician and writer known for writing the lyrics of the National Anthem of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of Culture, Maxine Browne told NBC News the Remembrance Service will take place in Calliaqua commencing at 2pm.

Miss Browne is encouraging the public to continue supporting the month of activities.

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