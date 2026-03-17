Agriculture Minister assures Vincentian farmers that help is on the way to address Praedial Larceny

Vincentian Farmers have been assured that help is on the way to address the issue of Praedial Larceny across the country.

This assurance came from Parliamentary Representative for South Central Windward and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce, during the Greggs National Heroes Day festivities.

Minister Bruce said the Republic of China, Taiwan has agreed to share its expertise to assist the Government in the fight against Praedial Larceny.

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