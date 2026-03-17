Three member Government delegation headed to ROC-Taiwan to meet with Vincentians

A three-member Government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration and Disaster Management, Major Hon St. Claire Leacock is now on an official visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The other members of the delegation are: Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Lavern King.

All Vincentians in Taiwan are being invited to a Meet & Greet with the delegation this week.

According to a release from the Embassy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Republic of China, Taiwan, the meeting will be held this Saturday March 21st from 5:45 PM to 8:20 PM.

The Embassy said it will be an ideal opportunity for Vincentians living, studying, and working in Taiwan to engage in meaningful conversation, share their thoughts, and connect with the Vincentian delegation.

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