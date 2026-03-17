Police Commissioner says measures have been implemented after the Calliaqua Police Station was destroyed by fire

Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams says measures have been put in place to ensure the continued work of the Police force in the town of Calliaqua following the fire which destroyed the Calliaqua Police Station on Friday March 13th.

Commissioner Williams along with Senior Police Officers and officials from the Ministry of National Security and BRAGSA, visited the site of the fire, to make the necessary assessment.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information, Commissioner Williams said while the Police are currently housed at the Calliaqua Town Hall, they are also looking into long term solutions to ensure that they can continue to maintain law and order in Calliaqua and surrounding communities.

The Commissioner of Police also outlined some of the measures that have been identified to ensure that the Police continue to function effectively in the area

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