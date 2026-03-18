Community based Tourism to be given priority to strengthen sector amid global challenges

Community-based Tourism is expected to feature more prominently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the near future, in an effort to sustain the tourism sector, amid global uncertainty and rising fuel prices.

Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development and Civil Aviation, Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow spoke on the issue, as he addressed a recent media event, held to provide an update on Sailing Week.

Dr. Shallow said while external developments can pose challenges, they also present opportunities for the country and the wider Caribbean region.

He explained that mobilizing communities across the islands can help create a more sustainable tourism product despite pressures affecting global travel and operational costs.

And he added that initiatives such as SVG Sailing Week 2026 continue to play an important role in showcasing the country’s tourism offerings and supporting economic activity.

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