Invest SVG to launch National Exporter Catalog to boost global exposure for local products

This country’s investment promotions agency, Invest SVG is moving to develop a new national exporter catalog, to better showcase local products.

Word of this came from the Director of Export, Marketing and Promotions at Invest SVG, Nadine Agard-Juillerat, during her remarks at the opening of a three-day Pronet Business Strategy and Export Marketing Workshop.

The national exporter catalog is intended to connect Vincentian businesses with international markets, as part of efforts linked to the Annual Everything Vincy Expo.

Mrs. Agard-Juillerat explained that once compiled, the catalog will be shared with embassies and missions abroad.

Mrs. Agard Juillerat said this initiative will give businesses a chance to stand out and bring the unique products of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the world stage.

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