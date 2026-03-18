Government deepening collaboration with Private Sector with visit to OSV Group

Steps are already being taken here to deepen the collaboration between the Government and the private sector.

This follows a visit by Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday to the OSV Group on Monday.

During the engagement, the Prime Minister met with the company’s leadership team, interacted with staff, and toured the facility.

The visit coincided with the OSV’s 10th anniversary, providing an opportunity to highlight the company’s growth, and its investment in education and workforce readiness. Discussions also explored ways to strengthen the working partnership between the Government and private enterprise.

Prime Minister Friday said the engagement reinforced his optimism about opportunities to diversify the economy and create jobs. He re-affirmed the Government’s commitment to building an environment where the private sector can thrive, noting that strong partnerships are essential to delivering sustainable growth and opportunity for all Vincentians.

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