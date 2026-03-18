Deputy Prime Minister leads three-member delegation to ROC-Taiwan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration, and Disaster Management, Hon. St. Clair Leacock, is currently leading a three-member delegation on an official visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan.

Minister Leacock and his delegation were warmly received by Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi.

Delivering greetings on behalf of this country’s Governor-General H.E. Stanley John (KC), Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Minister Leacock expressed gratitude for Taiwan’s steadfast support in various sectors.

Minister Leacock said he anticipates constructive dialogue that will foster stronger co-operation between both countries.

The delegation also includes Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, and National Heritage; and Hon. Lavern King, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation Digital Transformation and Information.

The visit comes as SVG and Taiwan prepare to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations this August. Deputy Prime Minister Leacock said the relationship has grown beyond partnership, declaring: “We are not just friends; we are family.”

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