SVG establishes dedicated department of Diaspora Affairs

The Department of Diaspora Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been officially upgraded, underscoring its vital role in national development.

The announcement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Minister Bramble explained that the former Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU) has been transformed into a fully dedicated Department, focused exclusively on diaspora matters.

He emphasized that the new department will be properly staffed to ensure efficiency and responsiveness, while also giving diaspora affairs the prominence it deserves.

Minister Bramble explained that the said objective of the Diplomatic Missions is to work collaboratively with the Diaspora.

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