Kidney specialist urge early kidney disease screening for at risk individuals

Persons who may be at risk of developing kidney disease are being advised to get screened, in light of the fact that there are no symptoms for early-stage kidney disease.

The advice has come from Consultant Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar.

Dr. Browne-Caesar told NBC News that those persons with diabetes or hypertension must undergo regular urine or blood tests.

She warned that delayed diagnosis often means patients don’t feel symptoms until the disease is far advanced.

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