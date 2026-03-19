Police Commissioner says the Police Force is exploring ways to decentralize this country’s Fire Service

Commissioner of Police, Enville Williams says the Police Force is currently exploring ways to decentralize this country’s fire Service.

Commissioner Williams made the announcement, as he visited the site of the Calliaqua Police Station, which was destroyed by fire last Friday March 13th.

The Police Commissioner said the authorities are working on a plan to possibly de-link the fire service from the Police Force and this plan will be submitted to the Minister of National Security.

Commissioner Williams said the Police will continue to put measures in place to ensure that fires can be extinguished in a timely manner across the country.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related