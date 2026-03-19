Taiwan’s President pledges expanded educational support for Vincentians

St. Vincent and the Grenadines can look forward to continued support from the Republic of China, Taiwan in the field of education, through initiatives such as the Taiwan Scholarship Program, the “International Youth Dream Fund,” and projects designed to help young people from diplomatic allies pursue their dreams in Taiwan.

This assurance came from President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, during an official welcome ceremony for the visiting Vincentian delegation.

President Lai Ching-te emphasized that Taiwan has both the capacity and willingness to contribute more to the world. He expressed hope for the continued support of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Taiwan’s international participation.

Since 1998, more than 12,000 Vincentian students have benefited from bursaries and scholarships funded by Taiwan.

In recent years, Taiwan committed US$3 million over three years to strengthen higher education and training, including additional scholarships for Vincentian students to study in Taiwan. These investments have supported institutions such as the SVG Community College and expanded opportunities in ICT, agriculture, and healthcare training.

President Lai noted that these initiatives reflect Taiwan’s steadfast partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines and with the support of the new government, both sides look forward to further expanding, strengthening, and deepening bilateral ties

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