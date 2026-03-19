Consumer Protection Guide now available for local consumers and businesses

A Consumer Protection Guide will soon be available for local consumers and businesses, to ensure that citizens and residents are aware of their rights and responsibilities.

The Consumer Affairs Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs launched the Guide this week.

The document was launched, following the culmination of activities organized by the Department to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day, which was observed on Sunday March 15th.

The activities ended on Monday, with a march around Kingstown, and a closing ceremony at the car park next to the Postal Corporation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble said the Consumer Protection Guide provides valuable information for the consumer, in language that is easy to understand.

The Consumer Affairs Department says printed copies of the Consumer Protection Guide will be made available at a later date.

World Consumer Rights Day was observed with the theme: Safe Products – Confident Consumers.

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