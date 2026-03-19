SVG delegation engages Taiwan on issues related to National Security

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration, and Disaster Management, Major Hon. St. Claire Leacock is continuing official engagements in the Republic of China, Taiwan where he is leading a three-member delegation on an official visit.

Minister Leacock is accompanied by Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, and National Heritage; and Hon. Lavern King, Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information.

The visit comes as St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan prepare to celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he has been involved in a number of very successful engagements thus far and he believes that this country will soon be receiving assistance from Taiwan, in the area of National security.

Minister Leacock said he also met with the President of the Republic of China, Taiwan Lai Ching-te and he is confident that new opportunities will be opened for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a result of these meetings.

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