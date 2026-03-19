Residents of Big Yard, Largo Height, an area in the West Kingstown constituency, received a visit on Wednesday from a team of Government Ministers as part of ongoing efforts to address community concerns relating to housing and infrastructure.

The API says the visit brought together Parliamentary Representative for the West Kingstown constituency and Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Hon. Daniel Cummings, Minister of Housing, Land Management, Urban Development and Informal Settlement Upgrading, Hon. Andrew John, and Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson.

Ministers John and Stephenson toured sections of Big Yard under the guidance of Minister Cummings and gained first-hand insight into a number of longstanding issues affecting residents.

Among the issues, were housing conditions attached to the informal settlement (commonly referred to as squatting), animal farming and property access.

In addition to housing, the team assessed the condition of footpaths used daily by residents. Minister Cummings stressed that proper access routes remain critical in the area because the terrain often limits easy movement and emergency access.

Public health and environmental issues were also a major focus of the visit. The Ministers paid particular attention to the presence of pig pens and chicken pens located in close proximity to homes.

Such practices, while common in some communities, can raise concerns relating to sanitation, waste management, and overall environmental health.

Minister Cummings said that he has, in the past, aided pig farmers to construct proper soak away systems. He said these systems, once installed and used, take care of the foul odours and as a result, allow people to make a comfortable living while respecting their neighbours.

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