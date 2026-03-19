Seventy-seven patients benefit from World Pediatrics Pulmonology Mission
The Pulmonology Medical Mission conducted by World Pediatrics concluded on Tuesday, with medical personnel describing it as very successful.
Team Leader of the Mission, Dr. Michael Schecter said seventy-seven patients received medical attention during the three-day mission.
The Pulmonology Mission will be followed by a Physical Therapy Mission from March 22nd to the 25th and a Cardiology Mission from March 25th to the 28th.
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