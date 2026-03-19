The Pulmonology Medical Mission conducted by World Pediatrics concluded on Tuesday, with medical personnel describing it as very successful.

Team Leader of the Mission, Dr. Michael Schecter said seventy-seven patients received medical attention during the three-day mission.

The Pulmonology Mission will be followed by a Physical Therapy Mission from March 22nd to the 25th and a Cardiology Mission from March 25th to the 28th.

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