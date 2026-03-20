Government moves to upgrade community spaces in North Windward

Several community facilities in the North Windward constituency will be upgraded, to enhance the quality of life of residents.

The announcement was made by Minister of Social Welfare, Ecclesiastical Affairs, and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for North Windward.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme, Minister John acknowledged that many of the structures are in need of repair and she committed to ensuring that they are upgraded, especially the lighting of the London Playing Field.

Minister John shared that she is working closely with Sports Minister Hon Kaschaka Cupid to ensure the project moves forward.

She emphasized that these upgrades will inspire pride and ownership among residents, particularly the youth, and she assured the community that these plans will be delivered as part of a broader commitment to empower North Windward.

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