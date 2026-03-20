NCTI Brings ACCA and SAT Exams to students in SVG

The National Centre for Technological Innovation, NCTI, is providing an opportunity for students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to benefit from expanded access to international exams, as it strengthens its role as a certified testing hub.

Chief Executive Officer at the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs said the Centre now facilitates exams such as ACCA, with plans to re-introduce SATs locally.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme, Mr. Gumbs said the move is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden on students who would otherwise travel overseas to sit these exams.

Mr. Gumbs said the initiative forms part of efforts to make the NCTI a one-stop hub for education, certification, and opportunity.

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