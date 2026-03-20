First Volume of Comprehensive SVG History book to be launched tonight at UWI Global Campus

Vincentians are being encouraged to attend the launch of the first volume of a publication which provides a comprehensive history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be launched here this evening.

The publication, titled: St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A General History to the Year 2025: Volume One, is the work of four Historians, who were commissioned in 2022 to work on the book.

The four are: Dr. Adrian Fraser, Dr. Gary Michael Dennie, Dr. Arnold Thomas and Dr. Cleve Scott.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme this week, one of the Authors, Dr. Cleve Scott urged persons to attend this evening’s launch.

Volume One of the publication focuses on Native Peoples Genocide and African Enslavement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This evening’s launch takes place at the UWI Global Campus from 6pm. It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

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