National Secretary General of UNESCO calls for stronger heritage safeguards in SVG

The Government of St. V incent and the Grenadines has been advised to include heritage protection in national and regional planning, through legislation, education programs, and broader policy frameworks.

The advice came from Secretary General of the SVG National Commission for UNESCO, Janiel Henry-Rose, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in collaboration with Grenada, hosted a capacity building workshop, which concluded yesterday, at the Beachcombers Hotel.

The event brought together regional and international stakeholders to strengthen technical capacity and advance the joint nomination of the Grenadines Island chain as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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