Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday will leave the state today to travel to Bogotá, Colombia to attend the 10th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the CELAC–Africa High-Level Forum.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Mr Kevin Hope, Senior Advisor and Ambassador (Finance, Climate, and Investments), in his capacity as Personal Representative to the Prime Minister, and His Excellency Gareth Bynoe, Ambassador to Venezuela.

The summit will bring together leaders from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa to discuss issues relating to trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Friday will also promote key initiatives to foster growth and strengthen partnerships for the benefit of Vincentians.

At the conclusion the summit is expected to adopt the Bogotá Declaration, outlining a shared vision for improved cooperation among participating countries.

In his absence, the Honourable Daniel Cummings will serve as Acting Prime Minister.

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