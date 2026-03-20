Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Hon. Kaschaka Cupid, says cultural and natural heritage can create opportunities, support education, strengthen cultural industries, promote responsible tourism, and contribute to the economic resilience of communities.

Minister Cupid made the point, as he delivered remarks at the opening of the UNESCO capacity-building workshop hosted by St. Vincent and the Grenadines in collaboration with Grenada, at the Beachcombers Hotel.

He noted that achieving this goal requires rigorous planning and strong institutional collaboration.

And, Attorney General Hon Louise Mitchell noted that the recent World Heritage inscription is more than just international recognition, and is also a tool for strengthening identity and pride.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related