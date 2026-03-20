Residents of East Kingstown have been assured that their concerns will be addressed, despite the challenges of the new Ministerial role of their Parliamentary Representative, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble.

Minister Bramble, who carries the portfolios of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, assured his constituents that he remains committed to addressing their concerns.

Minister Bramble said he is relocating his constituency office and introducing a new structure to ensure that he maintains communication with residents of East Kingstown.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble, speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this week.

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