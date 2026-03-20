Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Hon. Conroy Huggins, and Senior Fisheries Officer Kris Isaacs represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the FAO Sub-Committee Meeting on Fisheries Management, held in Iceland from February 23–27.

According to the Agency for Public Information, the forum brought together global stakeholders to address technical and policy issues in fisheries.

Speaking with NBC News, Minister Huggins outlined some of the issues discussed, noting that St. Vincent and the Grenadines was the only Caribbean Nation represented at the meeting.

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