24th GECCU SVG Gospel Festival to open this weekend

The 2026 edition of the GECCU SVG Gospel Festival will officially open this weekend.

This year’s Festival will be held from March 29th to April 26th with the theme “Revive Us Again”.

Speaking during NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme this morning, Deputy Chair of the Gospel Fest Committee, Pastor Absolam Hooper said this year marks the 24th edition of the festival, which has grown tremendously over the years, since its inception in 2003.

Pastor Hooper explained how the SVG Gospel Festival has evolved over the years, to ensure that Christians are given a national platform to showcase their talents.

Pastor Hooper also outlined plans for this year’s Gospel Festival, which opens at the Russell’s Auditorium on Sunday March 29th.

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