Police to crack down on omnibus operators who do not use designated bus stops

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has warned that it will be cracking down on the operators of Omnibuses who do not use specified Bus Stops across the country, when picking up and letting off their passengers.

The warning came from Constable Rick Hunte of the Police Traffic Department, during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Constable Hunte said the Police are continuing to receive reports that the operators of Omnibuses are ignoring specified Bus Stops.

Constable Hunte said the public can expect to see heightened police presence in areas where there are reports of these traffic breaches.

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