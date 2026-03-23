Parliamentary Representative for South Central Windward and Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce has pledged his commitment to the further development of the Greiggs National Heroes Month Celebrations.

Minister Bruce gave this assurance during his remarks at the Greiggs National Heroes Day festivities this month.

He disclosed that he would be seeking to have the Garifuna village structures which are erected each year for the Festival become a permanent fixture in the community, which can be showcased throughout the year as a tourist attraction.

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