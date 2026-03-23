UWI Global Campus SVG collaborates with local historians to preserve Vincentian history

Head of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette, said the institution is pleased to collaborate with the Authors of the newly-launched publication on the History of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The book, entitled: St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A General History to the Year 2025, Volume One, was launched last Friday March 20 at the UWI Global Campus site.

Dr. Noel-Mc Barnett, said the UWI Global Campus is proud of its collaboration with the Historians who have produced such remarkable work.

She noted that the partnership reflects the UWI’s commitment to cultural preservation and education, ensuring that future generations of Vincentians have access to a comprehensive record of the nation’s history.

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