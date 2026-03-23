PM Friday calls for greater cooperation between Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean at CELAC Summit

The need for deeper co-operation between Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, has been highlighted by this country’s Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday.

The Prime Minister raised the issue, as he addressed the 10th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the CELAC–Africa High-Level Forum, held in Bogotá, Colombia on Saturday March 21st.

Prime Minister Friday explained that a unified approach is required to tackle critical issues which are emerging in the global arena.

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