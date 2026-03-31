Deputy PM and RSS Council Chair Calls for Unity Amid Challenges facing the Region

A steady and unified approach to regional security will be pursued by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major Honourable St. Clair Leacock, after assuming the Chairmanship of the Regional Security System Council in Saint Lucia.

Minister Leacock took over the role from Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, during a Council of Ministers Meeting, and expressed appreciation for his leadership.

Addressing the Council for the first time as Chairman, Minister Leacock said discussions brought into sharp focus the challenging times facing the region, but maintained that the Caribbean remains a zone of peace.

He emphasized the importance of regional unity and collective responsibility, describing the RSS as a strong model for continued co-operation.

Minister Leacock, stressed that, beyond politics and civil service, all adults and parents must act to address emerging societal challenges.

He vowed a no-surrender policy, using every resource and a firm hand to turn the region around.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related