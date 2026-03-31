Prime Minister Friday Urges Vincentians to Unite Against Crime and Reject Violence

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable, Godwin Friday has made an appeal for all Vincentians to play an active role in the nation’s fight against crime and lawlessness.

He made this appeal, during a message to the nation, following a number of troubling incidents which have occurred across the country, in recent days.

Prime Minister Friday appealed to the nation to reject violence where ever it occurs as he reiterated that the Government continues to work with all stakeholders to address these issues.

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