Officers of the Barrouallie Police Station will assume operations at their new location by the second week of April.

This was disclosed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Major Honourable St. Claire Leacock, during an Interview with the API.

Minister Leacock said he was pleased with the rehabilitative work done to the resource centre to accommodate the officers.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said that it is the vision of his Ministry to get a specialized unit of skilled officers within the police force so there can be ongoing maintenance of facilities.

Minister Leacock along with the Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security LouAnn Thomas and other senior members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and officials from the Ministry of National Security visited the facility on Monday.

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