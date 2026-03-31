High priority is being given to the physical and mental health of Police Officers, to ensure that they can serve the country to the best of their ability.

This assurance came from Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, following a fire which destroyed the Calliaqua Police Station, earlier this month.

The Police Commissioner said the officers who were on duty when the fire occurred have been traumatized by the incident and the Police Force has referred them for professional counseling.

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